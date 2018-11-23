× Grizzlies blow late lead in loss to Clippers

LOS ANGELES – Danilo Gallinari hit three free throws with 3 seconds left to tie it in regulation and finished with 20 points, Montrezl Harrell had 22 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat Memphis 112-107 on Friday to end the Grizzlies’ five-game winning streak.

Marc Gasol led Memphis with 27 points and 13 rebounds, and rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 points. Mike Conley scored 19 points before fouling out with 2:51 left in regulation.

Harrell scored five points in OT for the Clippers.

The Grizzlies had an opportunity to tie it in overtime, but Avery Bradley stole the ball from Garrett Temple with 5.3 seconds to play. Bradley was fouled and made both free throws to seal the victory.

The Grizzlies did not score a field goal in regulation after Conley hit a 3-pointer with 3:26 to play to put them up 93-85.