Teen killed in West Memphis tractor-trailer crash

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An 18-year-old woman was killed in an accident involving a tractor-trailer Wednesday night, West Memphis Police say.

The crash happened on Rainer Road near Avalon around 7, when the tractor-trailer collided with a car, killing the car’s driver.

Police said Thursday no charges have been filed. The victim’s identity has not been released.