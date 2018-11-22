× Woman says she was carjacked, kidnapped by two women who hit her car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman says she was carjacked, kidnapped, assaulted and kept in a motel room by two other women who demanded money.

Ashley Wilson, 30, and Sonia Gonzalez, 35, were arrested Wednesday after an investigation and charged with kidnapping, carjacking, extortion and assault for a incident that allegedly happened Oct. 13. Police say they admitted to their involvement.

The victim told police she was rear-ended in traffic on Winchester by two women in a Toyota Corolla with Mississippi tags. She said one assaulted her while the other drove off in her car.

Another car drove up and the second woman forced the victim inside. She was taken to a room at the Deluxe Inn on Lamar, where the two women held her and demanded she pay for the damage to their car, police said.

Police did not detail how the victim escaped.