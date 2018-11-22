× What not to feed your dog on Thanksgiving

When you’re cooking your favorite Thanksgiving dish or chowing down with your family, it can be tempting to give your furry companions some of the food as well.

Knowing what foods are dangerous for your dog will keep you both out of the emergency vet’s office. Foods that are good to us can be deadly to them.

Experts say items like onions chives and garlic can cause digestive problems and so can popular snacks.

“They can actually cause kidney failure and its usually fatal so just keep away from grapes and raisins. That’s kind of the easy thing to say.”

Raw or cooked bones for turkeys can cause choking hazards and can require emergency surgeries. They also say to be careful your garbage cans are closed tight to make sure your companions don’t get into them.