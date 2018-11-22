× Tigers drop first game of AdvoCare Invitational to Oklahoma State

ORLANDO, Fl.–Cameron McGriff had 11 points and 12 rebounds and Oklahoma State beat Memphis 84-64 on Thursday to reach the AdvoCare Invitational semifinals.

Thomas Dziagwa had 14 points, and Michael Weathers added 13 for the Cowboys (3-1). They will face defending national champion Villanova on Friday.

Memphis, which will play Canisius in the consolation round, got 14 points from Tyler Harris. The Tigers entered averaging 87 points per game.

Former Orlando Magic star Penny Hardaway is the first-year coach for Memphis.

The Memphis players wore No. 23 shirts before the game to honor late teammate Karim Sameh Azab. He died last week at 22 after fighting leukemia.

No. 19 LSU will face Charleston, and No. 14 Florida States takes on UAB later Thursday to determine the other semifinal.

The eight-team field for the 2019 Advocare Invitational will include 2018 NCAA Tournament participants Texas A&M and Davidson. Also competing will be Harvard, Marquette, Temple, USC, Maryland and Fairfield. The event will take place from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1.