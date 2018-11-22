× Three teens charged with robberies in Whitehaven, Westwood, Baptist Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three 18-year-olds were arrested Tuesday in connection with several armed robberies involving a shotgun, many involving students walking home from school in the Whitehaven and Westwood areas and one in a hospital parking garage.

The first robbery was reported around 4 in the afternoon Nov. 15 on Applestone in Whitehaven, and involved a suspect armed with a shotgun and other suspects who jumped out of a vehicle and took the victim’s phone.

A similar robbery of a Fairley High School student was reported a few blocks away on Gill at nearly the same time, and another robbery of a student was reported a few minutes later on Marigold in Westwood. About an hour later, another student walking home from tutoring was robbed in a similar fashion on Hester Road at Skippy Street in Whitehaven.

Saturday morning, a man reported being robbed by a suspect with a shotgun as he got out of his car at the Baptist Hospital parking garage in East Memphis. Later that day, a woman was robbed on Shelby Drive.

Police say the robberies were connected.

Artie Bafford, 18, was charged with five counts of aggravated robbery and acting in concert in an aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery and other charges.

Lee Drone, 18, faces two counts of aggravated robbery and other charges; Montavious Fowler, 18, faces one count of aggravated robbery and other charges.