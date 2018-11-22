× Third man arrested in multi-state police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A third man involved in a multi-state police chase following a shooting in Memphis is behind bars in Shelby County.

Tyrone Turner, 21, is charged in a September police chase that sent an officer to the hospital. He’s facing nine counts of attempted first-degree murder, theft, evading arrest and possession of a firearm.

Police say it all started when Turner and four other men got into a fistfight with some construction workers outside of Precise Concrete off Faronia Road in Whitehaven.

A few hours later the five suspects returned with guns and shot four of the workers.

Three were taken to the hospital – two in critical condition.

Memphis Police say some officers actually saw it happen and chased the group occupying a stolen Nissan to Stateline Road in Southaven where the suspects crashed into an overpass wall.

An officer was hurt during the chase but his injuries weren’t serious.

Tadarius Tucker and Cortez Carter have already been brought to Shelby County for prosecution. The two other suspects in the case, Demetre Halls and Eddie Malone, are still being held in Desoto County.