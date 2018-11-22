Shoppers spend Thanksgiving camping out ahead of Black Friday deals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While some people are headed for seconds at the dinner table, others have been out all day getting ready and waiting for Black Friday deals.

Shoppers brought out their coats, scarves and even their hats.

We watched as people dropped off fast food to help shopper's hold out in line to catch a deal at Best Buy and Target.

"From midnight to 6 p.m. it was extremely cold," shopper Nicholas Yang said.

Yang says it's a tradition for his family.

"We usually have our Thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday. We don't really miss out on it. It just doesn't happen on Thursday for us."

Instead, they spend the holiday waiting in line.

We caught up with Yang at the Best Buy in Germantown. He was at the front of the line with his father and brother.

The trio even pitched a tent.

"We are able to just walk in and out of it," he said.

Like much of the rest of the line, they wanted to get their hands on the 44-inch TV.

"It's a good deal, that's why I'm here. I'm trying to get the 44-inch TV they have on sale for $129."

Kelly Carmichael says her family's game plan is so full proof she won't miss out on a plate while she waits.

"The dressing will be waiting on us and it'll be great,:

Doors open at Target and Best Buy at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving day.