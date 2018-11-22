× Ready to shop? Here are a few retailers open in the Memphis area today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re planning to do a little Thanksgiving shopping, many Mid-South retailers will be open for business.

Walmart will be open all day, but Black Friday sales won’t begin until 6 p.m.

Most retailers won’t open until Thursday evening, but a few will be open in the morning, including Kmart and Bass Pro Shops.

Oak Court Mall will open at 10 a.m., Wolfchase Galleria opens at 3 p.m. and Tanger Outlets in Southaven will open at 6 p.m.