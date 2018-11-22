× November ratings results: News Channel 3 thanks viewers for watching

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG-TV News Channel 3, Tribune Broadcasting’s Memphis television station, remains viewers’ choice for news in the recently-completed November sweeps period. WREG ranked first in nearly all head-to-head news time periods, including: early mornings from 4:30 to 7AM, Midday at Noon, afternoons from 4-5:30PM; and late evening at 10PM. News Channel 3 won weekend news time periods too in morning, evening and late newscasts, and had the highest rated weekly sports show with Friday Sports Overtime.

News Director Bruce Moore gave credit to his team. “We have a lot to be thankful for. Winning is great, but we know that earning a viewer’s loyalty requires continued commitment. No one here is afraid of hard work, and this team knows that the viewer comes first—with every single question we ask and every single story we cover.”

“I’m so proud of our awesome team,” added President and General Manager Ron Walter. “They were everywhere, attuned to viewer interests, digging up stories that matter, and assuring as news was breaking that we reported both quickly and accurately. When winter weather came earlier than normal this year, our Weather Experts and news team’s coverage was a perfect example of everyone’s dedication to helping viewers.”

Nielsen Media Research measures viewing monthly in the Memphis TV market. These results are for the 28-day period from October 25-November 21. Here are complete live + same-day viewing household numbers by time period:

Highlights:

· WREG News Channel 3 easily wins mornings from 4:30AM until network news starts at 7AM

· WREG News Channel 3 easily wins midday news more than doubling its closest competitor

· WREG News Channel 3 easily wins early afternoon news at 4:00 and 4:30.

· WREG’s 5PM has more viewers than all other stations’ 5PM newscasts

· WREG’s 10PM news is again the top rated late newscast in the market

· WREG’s Friday Sports Overtime with Mike Ceide and is the highest rated local sports program on any medium, winning its time-period—10:15-10:30—with a 7.0 household rating

· WREG News Channel 3 is also the top-rated news on the weekend

November 2018 by the Numbers

Weekdays:

4:30 AM—WREG wins with a 3.8 rating to WHBQ’s 2.3 and WMC’s 1.8

5AM—WREG wins with a 4.7. WHBQ averaged 3.3 rating points to WMC’s 2.7 and WATN’s 0.7

5:30 AM—WREG wins with a 5.7 to WHBQ’s second place 3.8, WMC’s third place 2.7 and WATN’s fourth place 0.7

6AM—WREG wins again with a 7.1 over WMC’s 5.2, WHBQ’s 5.1, and WATN’s 0.8

9AM—WREG wins. Only WREG, WHBQ and WATN had newscasts. WHBQ won with a 6.2 to WREG’s 5.6. WATN had 0.6 rating points.

Midday—WREG wins—Its 8.3 is more than double its nearest competitor. WHBQ averaged a 4.0, WHBQ a 3.5, and WATN a 1.2. WREG and WMC air midday newscasts at Noon, while WHBQ and WATN air at 11AM.

4PM—WREG wins with a 7.0 to WMC’s 3.2

4:30 PM—WREG wins with a 6.8 to WMC’s 4.0

5PM—WREG wins again, with a 7.8to WMC’s 6.4, WHBQ’s 5.3, and WATN’s 1.7

6PM—WREG averaged an 8.4, WMC an 8.8, WHBQ 5.3, and WATN a 1.9

10PM—WREG wins with an 8.5. WMC averaged a 6.5, WHBQ a 4.8 and WATN averaged a 1.6

WREG also had the highest rated local sports program. Friday Sports Overtime at 10:15PM earned a 7.0 rating average for the four-week period.

Weekends:

AM—WREG wins weekend mornings Saturday and Sunday morning newscasts win with a 5.1 average to WMC’s 2.7 and WHBQ’s 2.6

Saturday Evening—Due to college football, WREG had limited evening newscasts, but tied WMC in the head-to-head race at 6PM with a 5.7 average

Sunday Evening—WREG wins at 5PM with a 6.1 average to WMC’s 2.9 and WATN’s 0.7

10PM—WREG wins with an 8.3 weekend average over WMC’s 5.9. WHBQ only had a 10PM newscast on Sunday, averaging a 3.6. Their 9PM newscast averaged a 3.3. WATN averaged a 2.0 at 10PM on the weekend

* Nielsen Media Research’s “November Sweeps” TV measurement took place from October 25 – November 21, 2018 in the Memphis TV market.

