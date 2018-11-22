× Fayette County officer shot responding to Oakland robbery; suspect in custody

OAKLAND, Tenn. — A Fayette County officer was shot by a fleeing suspect Thursday morning while responding to a robbery in Oakland.

The officer was en route to Regional One in non-critical condition, said Rick Wilson, public information officer with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect crashed a stolen vehicle a short time later in Cordova.

Wilson said officers were responding to a robbery call at the Murphy Oil on Highway 64 in Oakland shortly before 8. The suspect fled the scene, but an officer went to find him.

The officer caught up with the man and confronted him in a ditch just north of the store, where the suspect fired a weapon, hitting the officer, Wilson said.

At that point, the suspect ran across Highway 64, carjacked a vehicle from a Texaco station and sped away, Wilson said.

He crashed a short time later near Highway 64 and Rockcreek Parkway in Memphis.

A witness to the crash estimated the suspect was driving around 100 mph before his car flipped 10 to 12 times.

Wilson said the suspect is now in custody.