Father calls police after finding vulgar graffiti sprayed on Bartlett basketball court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A father wants answers after finding racial slurs and inappropriate graffiti covering a basketball court at Shadow Lawn Park.

"There were several p***** sprayed all over the court," the father said.

Drawings of private parts were sprayed up and down the court, but that's not all.

"When I saw the racial slur. That's when I called the police," he said.

The vandals topped of their handy work by drawing a Pac Man at center court smoking a joint.

"It wasn't just some joke."

The father says he doesn't want his 11-year-old seeing that or getting the idea that this type of behavior is okay.

"It's not funny at all. It's gross. I was disgusted," he said. "We just had a day off together and wanted to play basketball."

The city of Bartlett has since washed the vulgar words and pictures away.

"It's probably a younger kid," the father said.

And even if it's just someone playing around, he says it's wrong and must stop.