1 dead, 2 injured in apparent home invasion

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A man is dead and two others are in critical condition after a shooting in Helena-West Helena Monday night.

It happened at a home on Memphis Street around 9:20 p.m.

Helena-West Helena police found two men inside the home and another outside. One was pronounced dead on the scene while the other two were taken to Regional Medical Center in Memphis in critical condition.

Chief James Smith said it appeared to be a home invasion robbery since the house had been rummaged through.

Witnesses say they saw four men dressed in black running from the area, according to police, but no arrests have been made.