WREG looks at the best deals to watch out for on Black Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Black Friday sales are already underway. But don't worry about missing out on the bargains.

The Black Friday buzz has been going on all month long. But with so many store and ads, it's hard to cut through the clutter to really find the best bargains. So we're doing it for you.

For starters, if you're on the hunt for a 4-K TV, this is your year. Some of these deals are 50 percent off their regular price. And look for extras, like built in streaming options.

You can find 50 to 55 inch televisions for around $200, like the 55-inch at Target. And in general, you get more bang for your buck no matter the size.

"This year there's a 43-inch Toshiba that's at Best Buy for $129. That television would normally be about $300," David Varble said.

We talked about smart TV's. Well, smart home devices are all the rage too this year.

Sales range anywhere from around 35 to 50 percent off depending on the item. This includes products like the Google Home Mini, which is almost half off at Best Buy, Target and Jet.com.

There are also sales on Nest cameras and home security devices at stores like home depot, Lowe's and even Kohl's.

And of course, all those echo devices, which can now make Skype calls.

"I think that there's going to be great deals on them this years. There's several places that already have like that Echo Dot for about $24, which is the lowest we've ever seen it," Varble said.

While tech is always big talk on Black Friday, don't forget about sales on what's often referred to in the retail industry as soft goods.

This includes everything from deals on clothing to small appliances for the kitchen.

"It's a great time this year to get home items. There's an Instapot that's $59 at Walmart," Varble said.

No matter what you buy or where you shop, you should always be thinking about additional ways to save.

First up, visit savings sites like BF Ads and subscribe to their emails. They'll notify you about all sorts of deals. Plus, they have lists of top 10 deals by store.

Download saving sites and retailers apps or subscribe to text messages to get notifications about sales.

Before buying anything do an internet search for the regular price. You could find the Black Friday price really isn't much of a bargain and ask retailers to price match.

Don't forget to use your coupons in-store and online.

And use a credit cars instead of a debit card. Not only is it safer, but some offer cash back or points depending on where you shop.

With Toy-R-Us out of the picture for the first Christmas in decades, expect to see a big push at Amazon, Walmart and Target.