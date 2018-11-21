Wiseacre planning Downtown brewery, taphouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wiseacre Brewing Co. is planning to open a larger brewery and taphouse on the south end of Downtown by December 2019, according to documents filed with the county planning office.

The new location is slated for a now-vacant 2.5-acre space on the northeast corner of B.B King Boulevard and Butler. Plans call for a 40,000-square-foot space with taproom and a brewing facility capable of producing 80,000 barrels.

“Through the Wiseacre development, we hope to play a pivotal role in the revitalization of the surrounding community,” owners wrote in a presentation to the county. “The project will eliminate an entire block of voided earth, increase property values, and link the Civil Rights Museum to greater parts of downtown. The plan will create a fun, art-friendly environment with various public works of art and hopes to foster creativity and development in the surrounding area.”

Wiseacre opened on Broad Avenue in 2013 and helped spur a resurgence in Binghampton. Plans state that the old location would remain open as a specialty taproom.

A representative with Wiseacre did not wish to discuss the company’s plans.