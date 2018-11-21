× Police: Woman shot, killed during attempted carjacking at Nutbush intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed and a man was injured after a shooting during an attempted carjacking at a Nutbush intersection on Monday, Memphis Police said.

Officers responded to the scene at Truman and Ozan at 9:40 p.m.

They say the victims were stopped at the intersection when several male suspects attempted to carjack them. That’s when the female passenger was shot.

She was pronounced dead on the scene. The male driver suffered injuries due to shrapnel was transported to Regional One Hospital.

He has since been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.