More law enforcement to be patrolling Tennessee’s interstates this Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — If you are traveling this Thanksgiving you should notice an increase in law enforcement along Tennessee’s roadways, especially on Interstate 40.

That’s because the Tennessee Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, TDOT and other law enforcement agencies across the state, will be taking part in the I-40 Challenge. The goal: to have zero fatalities on I-40 between Wednesday, November 21, and Sunday, November 25.

Troopers will be stationed every 20 miles along the interstate. There will also be an increase law enforcement presence along all state highways as well.

An estimated 1.24 million Tennesseans will travel during this time period. About 1.18 million of those will be traveling by vehicle.

All construction along Tennessee roadways will also be halted to help keep drivers and road crews safe.