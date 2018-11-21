× Memphis City Council deadlocks on interim District 1 appointment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was gridlock at City Council as members failed to agree on who should replace District 1 council member Bill Morrison, who was recently elected Shelby County Probate Clerk, even after a meeting lasting nine hours.

In a contentious Memphis city council meeting, there was round after round of votes cast for an interim council member.

A field of candidates vying for the District 1 spot made their case to the council, until the list was down to two people: Rhonda Logan and Lonnie Treadway.

Logan continued to get six votes, from the same council members. Seven votes were needed to assure the spot.

Treadway, with Flinn Broadcasting, talked about his history with the city.

“All I ask is we open our eyes, we open our hearts, we open our ears, we accept each other as individuals and we treat each other with respect,” he said, talking about his working with children and Catholic charities.

Logan, the executive director of the Raleigh Community Development Corporation, said she’s dedicated her life to service.

“I really love my neighborhood, my community. We know everybody. Actually I have become the president of the neighborhood association, I’m on the board of our homeowners association and just really involved.”

Logan says despite the long night at council, she’s motivated to do more.

We tried to reach Treadaway today to get his take on the meeting but were unable to reach him.

The council will try voting on the open spot on Dec. 4, but without two council members — Edmund Ford Jr. and Janis Fullilove, who were elected to other posts.