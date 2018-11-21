Man says someone shot out window when he ran out of gas on I-240

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man says running out of gas on I-240 near Perkins was only the beginning of his problems Tuesday — someone shot out his back window while he was waiting for help.

“Make sure you have gas because they are shooting out there on 240,” said the man, who didn’t want to be identified.

It happened in broad daylight, not long after 2 on Tuesday. The driver says someone shot out his window while he stuck on the side of 240 because he ran out of gas.

But that’s not where his bad luck stopped.

“I got out and looked I called 911 about 5 times still didn’t have no police response,” he said.

He says the second time the dispatcher assured him someone was on the way, but no one ever showed.

To make matters worse there was so much traffic he’s not even sure where the bullet could’ve come from.

Despite a tough day he’s counting his blessings.

“It could have been worse,” he said.

Memphis Police have not yet responded to a question about the reported delay in response.