Live at 9: Warning signs of addiction, fighting the holiday 15 & Bounty on Broad

The warning signs of addiction

A young adult’s first time away from their parents can bring a variety of changes to their lives and some temptations as well. Thanksgiving marks one of their first visits back home since starting school. Dr. Theodore Bender with Turning Point Addiction Treatment Center said it’s a good time for parents to look for warning signs of trouble.

Fighting the holiday 15

Who doesn’t love all the upcoming holiday meals, parties and treats? But we don’t love the pounds that may get packed on because of all that. Personal trainer Chris Collins joined us with how we can fight that holiday weight gain and more.

Watercooler Wednesday

It’s Watercooler Wednesday. Joining us this week: Steve Conley from Guess FM, Danni Bruns from 98.1 The Max and Todd Demers.

A Thanksgiving meal with a cause

Forget about all that work over the stove and head on over to Bounty on Broad. This Thanksgiving they will be serving up a special menu while partnering with the Family Safety Center for something even more special. Chef Russell Casey stopped by with Olliette Drobot from the Family Safety Center to talk about the partnership.