Grizzlies win late in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Mike Conley had 30 points, Marc Gasol hit two free throws with 0.7 seconds left and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the San Antonio Spurs 104-103 on Wednesday night.

DeMar DeRozan had 24 points, including a fadeaway 15-footer in the left corner with 1.2 seconds remaining for a 103-102 lead after San Antonio trailed for much of the game.

Gasol drew a foul from Rudy Gay on the inbound pass and hit both free throws, and LaMarcus Aldridge missed a 3-point try at the buzzer.

Memphis led by 10 in the first half and by as many as six in the second before the Spurs ralied. San Antonio opened the fourth quarter on a 13-7 run to take a 90-88 lead on Bryn Forbes’ layup.

Aldridge and Gay combined to score 20 points in the final period, but San Antonio lost its second straight.

Gasol appeared to hit Aldridge’s right arm on his shot at the final horn, but no foul was called as the crowd booed heavily.

Gay finished with 21 points, and Aldridge had 19 points and 11 rebounds.