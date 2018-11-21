Family of triple homicide victim wants justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A family’s hoping for justice after their loved one was one of three people killed at the Bent Tree Apartments.

Kevin McNeil, Jr. was gunned down there last Friday.

“He was a loving son. He was respectable, always loved people, loved his family," said his father Kevin McNeil, Sr.

McNeil Sr. says life’s not the same without his son.

“Constant crying. I don’t think I’ll never stop crying.”

The 24-year-old was one of three men shot and killed at the Bent Tree Apartments Friday morning.

Police identified the other two victims as 21-year-old Mohamed Kane and 38-year-old Mujahad Muhammed.

“My heart goes out to the other two gentlemen that were murdered in the house also," said McNeil Jr.'s aunt Trina.

Family says McNeil Jr. didn’t live in those apartments. He’d just met one of the other victims the night before and it’s not clear why he was there.

“There are so many different stories being told and it’s up to the police to find out which one’s true," said his aunt.

All they want is the people responsible caught, saying nobody deserves to die that way. They encourage anyone with information to speak up.

“If we don’t learn to stand up for one another and help police solve some of these crimes, they’re going to continue going.”

McNeil Jr. leaves behind four siblings and 10 cousins. His family says he loved spending time with them, singing and rapping.

“We all miss him and he’s gone, but he’ll never be forgotten," said his father.

“I cannot ever, ever forget that smile. Never," said his aunt.

The family says his sudden loss has put them in a financial bind and they’re not able to afford the funeral. If you want to help, you can contact his aunt here.