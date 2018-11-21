× Election dates set to fill Sen. Norris’ seat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The dates for a special election to fill the seat formerly held by Mark Norris has been set by the state.

On Wednesday, Governor Bill Haslam announced the primary election will be held on Jan. 24 with early voting starting on Jan. 4.

A general election will then be held two months later on March 12. Early voting for that election will begin on Feb. 20.

The candidate that wins that general election will fill the remaining two years of Norris’ Senate term.

Norris represented District 32, which includes parts of Shelby County and Tipton County. The Collierville Republican resigned his legislative seat on November 1 in a letter to Gov. Bill Haslam. He was then sworn in here in Memphis by Judge Jon Phipps McCalla for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee.

President Donald Trump nominated Norris to the federal bench in July 2017. He was confirmed on Oct. 11.