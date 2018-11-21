Does It Work: The Red Copper Flipwich

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With cold temperatures outside, you want a hearty and warm meal inside. The Red Copper Flipwich claims to make hot sandwiches in minutes with relative ease. It claims all you have to do is press, flip and cook but Does It Work?

WREG’s Corie Ventura put it to the test.

The grill pans were coated with non-stick ceramic so no oil or cooking spray needed.

While The Red Copper Flipwich preheated over medium heat, she grabbed two slices of regular bread. She then lightly buttered the outsides of each one then cracked and whisked one egg. Ventura placed one slice of bread butter side down on the flipwich, added shredded cheese, deli turkey meat then poured the egg mix on top.

“Alright, well, its off on the side.”

Placed the other slice off bread on top, closed the lid and locked the handle.

“Press, lock it, flip it.”

Super easy so far.

“I’m using medium heat just like I would for a grill cheese sandwich using a regular pan.”

Then it was time to sneak a peek after another flip.

“Oh my goodness. That looks so perfect!”

Check out the grill marks! One more flip to check the other side.

“Ahhhh! Yeah!”

Both sides were perfectly cooked.

Red Copper Flipwich, you passed the Does It Work test.