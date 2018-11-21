× Deputies: Memphis murder suspect captured in Houston

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspect police were searching for prior to a barricade situation in Midtown last week has been captured in Texas.

On Monday, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Cadarius Head was captured in Houston. They didn’t release any additional information regarding his arrest.

WREG reported on the wanted murder suspect last week after Shelby County deputies went to serve an arrest warrant in the 900 block of Emmie, in the Rozelle-Annesdale area near McLean and Lamar. When they arrived at the home another person with warrants to their name barricaded themselves inside the home. SWAT team members and deputies had to evacuate the neighborhood for public safety.

The suspect was taken into custody around four hours later and the search for the murder suspect continued.

WREG is still working to learn more about the murder charges Head faces.