Consumers chucking romaine lettuce after CDC warns of outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cassandra Washington is one of many people having to chuck their romaine lettuce.

"We actually bought some from Kroger last night and actually ate some. And then I saw the ticker running on the news and was like, 'Oh my goodness.'"

The CDC advised people not to eat if following an E. coli outbreak.

We found romaine lettuce had been pulled from shelves at Kroger, Cash Saver, Target and fast food restaurants in Shelby County. The CDC says they're continuing to investigate and will let the public know when it's safe to eat again.

There have been more than 30 cases reported so far across the county with more than a dozen people being hospitalized from it. Illnesses were first reported in early October.

"I hope we feel okay, because I really don't know how long it takes before E. coli really affects you," Washington said.

The CDC says symptoms typically show up two to eight days after consumption.

Dr. Mark Castellaw with Baptist Memorial Healthcare says it's important to take the recommendations seriously.

"It can be a really deadly thing. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea."

He says it's also a reminder to have good habits in the kitchen for the holidays.

"Be extra careful with any kind of salads, whether it's iceberg lettuce. You still need to be careful about that."

"More people get sick from side dishes then they really do from the turkey, so when you're preparing the green bean casserole, the sweet potatoes and everything make sure you use good hygiene when you prepare those products."

So far, there are no E. coli cases reported in Tennessee.