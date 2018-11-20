× ‘We’ve been blessed’: MPD officers give back to community they serve

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department stepped in to help those in the community who can’t afford to buy their own turkeys this holiday season.

Officers with the Old Allen Station started Monday off giving back, handing out Thanksgiving baskets across the city.

All of the baskets were purchased with money raised during the Turkey Trot with a Cop event. It’s an annual 5K run that took place about two weeks ago.

This was the second part of the event and officers told WREG this was their favorite part.

“It just warms our hearts to know that we can be apart of it. You know?” said Officer Gregory Sanders. “We’ve been blessed that, you know, we have things. Other people in this community, you know, they need stuff. It just makes us joyous to know that we can give back to the community and assist any way we can.”

The department partners with churches and schools to find families who’ll get those turkeys.

They said they hope to feed more than 100 families this year.