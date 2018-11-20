× Two accused in Phil Trenary murder will face grand jury indictment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two of three suspects accused of killing Memphis Chamber CEO Phil Trenary waived their rights to a preliminary hearing Tuesday, meaning they sent their cases upstairs to criminal court to face a grand jury.

In exchange, attorneys for defendants McKinney Wright and Quandarius Richardson both will receive information that helps their investigation earlier, said Art Horne, the attorney representing Richardson.

As of now, neither Horne nor Wright’s attorney, Bill Massey, has seen the state’s evidence.

By not having a preliminary hearing, the defendants get to build their defense a lot sooner. Horne said it usually takes three to six months to get an indictment and receive the information about the investigation, but now it will take only a few days.

“We get the information now as opposed to after the case is indicted, possibly months later,” Horne said.

The judge says the preliminary hearing was all set with witnesses including an unidentified teenager. But it seems a deal was worked out a few minutes before the hearing started.

Investigators say Trenary was on South Front Street in September when he was fatally shot from behind by suspects who later admitted they were looking for possible robbery targets.

An indictment is expected in the next couple of months.