× Top recruit James Wiseman to attend the University of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —James Wiseman, one of the nation’s top recruits in the class of 2019, announced he will be attending the University of Memphis in the fall.

The 5-star recruit from East High School was set to choose between Memphis, Kentucky, Kansas, Florida State and Vanderbilt, though, all signs pointed to a two-team race between the Tigers and Wildcats.

Finch. Lee. Perry. Penny. Rose. Evans. So many proudly wore the @Memphis_MBB jersey—and now @BigTicket_JW joins! Congrats!! — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) November 20, 2018

Fans screaming go Tigers go! pic.twitter.com/cmG3zhvWvZ — Megan Rice (@MRice_Sports) November 20, 2018

BREAKING: East HS 5-star recruit James Wiseman ( @BigTicket_JW ) selects Memphis. Penny Hardaway and the Tigers land one of the top ranked players in the country. — Megan Rice (@MRice_Sports) November 20, 2018