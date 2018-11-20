× Report: Dorsey Hopson to resign during news conference on Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A big announcement is expected today from Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dorsey Hopson.

Multiple reports say he will resign from his position.

So far, neither Hopson nor SCS has confirmed the resignation, but multiple sources reports it will be announced during a news conference on Tuesday.

WREG has also learned about a mandatory meeting happening this morning with SCS principals.

There have been rumors for months that Hopson was leaving the top job at SCS. Hopson could be getting the top education job in Tennessee, after State Education Commissioner Candice McQueen announced she was leaving her position.

WREG is digging for more information and will provide you updates as soon as we learn more.