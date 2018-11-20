× Police: Two-year-old dies after being shot in the head at Enclave Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A two-year-old child was killed overnight after being shot in the head.

Police responded to the Enclave Apartments near Hickory Hill Road and Mount Moriah around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a shots fired call. The child was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one else was injured inside the residence.

WREG’s Melissa Moon spoke with a resident who said after the shooting four or five cars sped away from the complex.

“I heard a lot of gunshots and I was hearing this lady down here saying ‘oh my God, my baby, my baby’ Baby got shot. Baby was two years old,” the woman said.

She went on to say that the complex does not have security. She has talked with the manager about it but has not heard back.

During a news briefing police said they do not have any suspect information to release.

If you know anything that could help police solve this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.