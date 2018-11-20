× Police: ‘No provocation’ before victim shot in the head

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are still trying to determine what motivated a man to murder another man in cold blood.

On Sunday, officers were called to the Graham Food Mart in the 1700 block of North Graham after a man was shot in the head. William Statler was reportedly just standing there when a man retrieved a gun from an accomplice, pointed the gun at his head and pulled the trigger. The suspect then handed the gun back to the accomplice and “calmly” walked away.

Video surveillance from the store captured the entire thing on camera.

Police said from that video they were able to identify the suspect as Elim Diaz, a local with only a history of traffic violations on his record. The following day he turned himself in with his lawyer by his side.

At that time, he confessed to police that he shot the victim, adding that there was “no confrontation or provocation prior to the gunshot,” police said.

He was charged with first-degree murder.

Diaz’s accomplice was identified as Alfredo Oporto. He was charged with tampering/ fabricating evidence, accessory after the fact and facilitation of first-degree murder.

WREG is still working to learn more information about Oporto.