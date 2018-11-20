Pass It On: A cancer survivor receives help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mid-south woman has beaten cancer, but her fight continues as she battles even more tough times.

Bonnie Crenshaw works at a diet center in Southaven, Mississippi. She’s an inspiration to many, including our play maker Risa Kohlman.

“Bonnie is such an upbeat and such a bright light to everyone. In the past few weeks she’s just gone through some hard times. And most recently, her son was in a car wreck and totaled her car,” Risa said. “I just want to do something nice to for her.”

It’s time to ‘Pass it On.’

We’re going to pass on $300 from News Channel 3 and an additional $300 from an anonymous donor.

We don’t wast any time.

Just a short distance walk away, we pulled up to the diet center. And Bonnie was totally surprised.

“Oh my gosh,” she said.

“I know that you’re a breast cancer survivor and that you’re so nice to everybody here. You’re just an encouragement to everybody that I wanted to do something for you. You totally deserve it Bonnie,” Risa said.

She then counted out the cash.

“Well, I went without a car for two years. My husband and I shared a car,” Bonnie said. “I went through breast cancer about 11 years ago, and I didn’t have insurance. But the lord blessed me.”

Despite the difficulties, Bonnie has a grateful heart.

The diet center job has been a blessing and so has her friendship with our play maker Risa.