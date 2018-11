MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Millington Police are searching for a true Christmas Grinch and they’re using an all too familiar poem to help spread the word.

According to police, a man dressed all in white broke into the First Methodist Church in Millington on Sunday and stole every single present the church had collected for the local children in need.

To help get their Christmas back, police turned to Facebook hoping someone would be able to identify the suspect.