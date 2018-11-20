Live at 9: Season of Remembrance, Dogwood Elementary & music with Ashton Riker

Season of Remembrance

Across Memphis and Shelby County the holiday season is officially here, and the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office wants to make sure the victims of violence are not forgotten during that time.

District Attorney Amy Weirich joined us on Live at 9 to explain more about the Season of Remembrance.

Dogwood Elementary’s cross country team

Dogwood Elementary’s cross country team only formed a couple of seasons ago and they’ve already been to the big time. The team just got back from the National Youth Cross Country Championships.

The entire team stopped by Live at 9 this morning.

Cooking with Chef Franco

Chef Franco from Franco’s Italy has a fool proof bread recipe that will come in handy after turkey day.

Music with Ashton Riker

Born and raised right here in Memphis, Ashton Riker is a Stax alum and no stranger to the music scene. After years of recording and performing all over the place he’s putting out his first EP this week. Riker stopped by to perform for us right here on Live at 9.