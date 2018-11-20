Hyde-Smith, Espy spar in only debate before Mississippi runoff election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON, Miss. -- Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and challenger Mike Espy debated each other Tuesday night for the first and only time ahead of next week's runoff election.

During the one-hour debate in Jackson, which had no audience -- reportedly at Hyde-Smith's insistence, -- Hyde-Smith sought to highlight her opponent's ties to national Democrats.

"If he is elected, he will vote with Chuck Schumer 100% of the time," Hyde-Smith said.

Espy repeatedly worked to distance himself from some of the more liberal positions.

"I believe in the right to own and bear arms. I own pistols," Espy said.

At another point, he said, "I don't like open borders."

But the discussion Tuesday night was as much about scandals as it was about issues.

For weeks, Hyde-Smith has been dogged by a video in which she joked about attending a public hanging.

She defended her words when asked about them during the debate.

"This comment was twisted and it was turned into a weapon to be used against me," she said.

"No one twisted your comments because the comments were live, you know, it came out of your mouth," Espy shot back.

Hyde-Smith soon got her chance to turn the tables on Espy, however, bringing up his lobbying contract with the former president of the Ivory Coast.

"It is amazing that we've got somebody running for U.S. Senate that took $750,000 from a foreign dictator," Hyde-Smith said.

"I found out later that this guy, the president, was a really bad guy. I resigned the contract," Espy said.

The candidates also debated the Republican tax bill. Hyde-Smith applauded it, while Espy said it only benefited the rich.

They also took differing views of President Trump's tariffs.

"I'm excited that the president has stepped up to renegotiate these deals," Hyde-Smith said.

"I've talked to soybean farmers in Mississippi. If they did foreign contracts, they're in trouble," Espy said.

Hyde-Smith is once again getting support from Trump. He plans to hold two rallies for her on Monday, a day before the election.