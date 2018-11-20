× Former Memphis officer sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis police officer was sentenced to 10 years in a federal prison on drug-related and extortion charges while he was on duty.

On two separate occasions prosecutors said Kevin Coleman was given identifying information on separate individuals he was told were drug dealers. The officer then conducted targeted traffic stops on both undercover officers and retrieved thousands of dollars from both.

Several weeks later, Coleman and an accomplice Terrion Bryson met with an undercover officer who was posing as a drug courier at Riverside and Carolina. The two used a patrol car to escort that undercover officer to a storage facility in Whitehaven where drugs were dropped off.

Police said Coleman and Bryson were paid $9,000 for their help.

Both officers were arrested shortly after that incident.

On Monday, Coleman was sentenced to 10 years behind bars and five years of supervised release.

Bryson entered a guilty plea in his case and is awaiting sentencing.