MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a wanted bank robber out of Brentwood, Tennessee.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, the agency said. He was last seen Monday, November 19, 2018 around 2:40 p.m. when he robbed the FirstBank located on Harpeth Drive.

It’s unclear what type of vehicle he used to get away.

If you can help, contact the agency at (615) 232-7500.