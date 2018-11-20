× Arkansas judge allegedly attacked in court

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A Forrest City judge was attacked by a man in court Tuesday, the St. Francis County sheriff said.

Monjobius Clark, 23, is charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer.

The sheriff said it happened around 11 a.m. in Judge Richard Proctor’s court. Clark had been arrested Monday by Forrest City police for allegedly assaulting some officers and breaking windows.

He was in court for a mental evaluation hearing when he reportedly rushed the judge, the sheriff said. The judge is okay, but has a knot on his head and a busted lip.

The suspect is being taken to Little Rock for a mental evaluation