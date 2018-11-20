× Pendleton Place residents complain about maintenance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents at an Orange Mound apartment complex say they are living a nightmare, dealing with things like mice, falling ceilings and no heat.

Pendleton Place Apartments near Lamar and Kimball is being renovated, which is a good thing, but tenants say the work caused a mixup with MLGW, saddling some people with expensive bills they can’t pay. The renovation has residents putting their stuff in PODS and staying in hotels on the complex’s dime.

One woman who didn’t want to be identified says she’s moving back in now that work on her unit is done. But the problem is she says she doesn’t have power.

She says crews used her utilities to do the work, but management didn’t put the account under the complex’s name while she was away.

“They used my power in my name,” she said.

She says her bill ballooned to $600 and she can’t pay it.

On top of that, she says maintenance issues she had before still haven’t been fixed, like no hot water, and mice.

A spokesperson for the apartments said no resident’s utilities have been used during the renovation. She also said the city inspected the property Monday and found no code violations.

The complex has a rough history. A recent WREG investigation found that Pendleton Place ranks among the top Memphis apartment complexes for Code Enforcement violations, racking up at least 75 in the first half of 2018.

The current management just took over in August.

WREG asked the city to comment on Monday’s inspection but we have not heard back.