WREG looks at Mississippi Senate candidates stance on key issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We're just a little more than a week away from the Mississippi Senate runoff election that's pitting Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith against Democrat Mike Espy.

The race is garnering national attention as they wage a "war of words" on the campaign trail.

Headlines over the last few weeks were dominated by comments made by Hyde-Smith about public hangings and voter suppression. Hyde-Smith says the comments were taken out of context and the attempt to turn them into a negative connotation was ridiculous.

Statements aside, we broke down where the candidates stand on immigration, education and healthcare.

Immigration

For immigration, Hyde-Smith says she supports building a border wall and supports increasing funding to enforce immigration laws. Espy says he does not believe in building a wall and does not believe it's price tag would be justified.

Education

When it comes to education, Hyde-Smith says she believes decisions should come from state and local communities, not Washington. Espy says on his campaign website that he believes more can be done to attract a workforce to rural areas. He also says college and post-secondary education should be made more affordable.

Health Care

Finally, on the contested issue of health care Hyde-Smith says she believes the Affordable Care Act should be repealed and replaced with patient-centered plans that do not increase the role of the government.

Espy things the current health care system needs to be repaired and want to protect those with pre-existing conditions and the expanded funding of Medicaid and CHIP.

President Trump plans to come back to Mississippi again to once again help Hyde-Smith's campaign. He plans on visiting Tupelo and Biloxi, Mississippi.

As for Espy, he just landed the endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden, California Senator Kamala Harris was also in Mississippi over the weekend helping a campaign as well.