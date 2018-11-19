× Woman accused of punching, fighting officer released on $100 bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after police say she attacked an officer while he was trying to make an arrest.

Police said it happened while two officers were responding to an assault case in the 4100 block of Troost Drive Friday afternoon. One of the officers was trying to take a suspect into custody when they said Raven Skinner walked up and punched the officer in the face.

Officers said Skinner continued to fight and so they were forced to defend themselves in order to subdue her.

She was charged with assault and disorderly conduct. Several hours later, she paid her $100 bond and was released from jail.