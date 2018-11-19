Some residents still dealing with brown water after MLGW pumping station issue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some residents in downtown and midtown Memphis are still dealing with brown and yellow water coming out of their faucets. On Sunday, MLGW says they had an equipment problem at a pumping station which resulted in some customers having discolored water.

Pranav Chopra lives at The Renaissance is downtown Memphis.

He told us he has been dealing with yellow/brownish water coming from his sink on and off for nearly a week.

"It's only hot water too. But if I turn on the hot water and get it in a bowl you see the water turn brown," he said.

And he's not the only one.

On Next Door, people from South Bluffs to Fielder Square and even Sunrise Memphis restaurant had to shut down on Sunday because of the water quality.

"We've just been buying bottled water to be on the safe side. That's what we've been doing. But we're definitely not going to drink it with the discoloration," a resident said.

MLGW sent us a statement saying, "brown, rusty water occurs from sediment in the pipes or rust from the inside walls of water mains. The rust or the iron can be disturbed and temporarily suspending in water with unusual water flows from water mains or by flushing a hydrant."

MLGW says the water is not toxic and not a health threat but it can stain.

"I washed here the other day and all my whites and my basketball jersey came out with brown stains," Chopra said.

He says he hopes his warm water will soon be clear again.

"If it's a city thing, then yeah we have to fix that. Especially if it's a downtown problem and we're trying to get people to move back downtown."

MLGW says it's unclear how many customers were affected, but apparently the water is safe to drink. If your water doesn't clear up, contact the Customer Care Center.