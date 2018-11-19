× President to campaign for Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi Senate race

JACKSON, Miss. — President Donald Trump is making another visit to the Magnolia state to show his support for Republican Senate candidate Cindy Hyde-Smith.

The first rally will be held on Monday, November 26, at the Tupelo Regional Airport. Several hours later, the President will host another event at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.

Both events are free but you will have to register ahead of time.

Democrat Mike Espy faces off with Hyde-Smith in the runoff election the next day on November 27.

Previously President Trump held a rally for Hyde-Smith in Southaven last month.

Hyde-Smith, 59 was appointed last year to fill the seat left vacant when longtime Sen. Thad Cochran retired.

She faced voters earlier this month in an election to decide who would fill out the rest of Cochran’s term, coming in on top 41.5 percent to 40.6 percent for Espy. Another Republican, Chris McDaniel, claimed 16.5 percent of the vote, and with nobody clearing the 50 percent mark Hyde-Smith and Espy moved to the runoff.