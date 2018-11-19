× Police search for suspect after North Graham deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting in northeast Memphis.

According to police, a man was shot at the Graham Food Mart in the 1700 block of North Graham around 11 p.m. Sunday. The victim did not survive his injuries.

Authorities said the suspect and the victim knew each other and they know the identity of the suspect after at least one witness was able to identify him. There was also video of the incident.

Police did not release any information on that suspect.

If you know anything that could help police in this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.