CORDOVA, Tenn. — Police have released photos of a young man wanted for questioning following an aggravated burglary in Cordova.

According to police, the suspect broke into a home in the 1600 block of Beaver Trail on November 9, 2018.

He had a neck tattoo and appears to have been wearing tights or jeggings. Police didn’t say what he stole from the home or if anyone was inside when the incident occurred.

Call Crime Stoppers if you recognize this man.