× Police called to library after man, juveniles begin watching porn video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were called to the Memphis Public Library over the weekend after a man intentionally showed three juveniles a pornographic video.

The incident happened at the South Third Street location on Saturday. The security guard told police Ceequaon Slaughter entered the library and sat down at one of the computer terminals with three young children. With the children sitting to either side of him, Slaughter found a porn video and pushed play, the security guard said.

That guard asked Slaughter several times to turn off the video and leave, but he refused.

When police arrived on the scene, they said they too asked Slaughter to turn off the video and leave, but again he refused. The responding officer tried to physically escort the man out and that’s when police said he dropped to the floor and locked his hands underneath his body in an attempt to resist arrest.

Two other officers made the scene to help take Slaughter into custody.

The defendant was charged with resisting official detention and selling/showing pornographic materials to minors. His bond was also set at $100.