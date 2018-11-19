× Mother of abused 16-month-old taken into custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The mother of the 16-month-old that was allegedly abused his biological father has also been taken into custody.

According to WTVF in Nashville, Danielle Bowen failed to notify police or take appropriate action after her son’s biological father, Simon Dean Porter, abused the boy. Police reports stated Porter raped the 16-month-old boy causing “severe and possibly permanent damage to…the child.”

After the abuse, Porter fled the Lawrenceburg area. He was added to the TBI’s Most Wanted list and subsequently arrested on Sunday in Alabama. He has since been returned to Lawrence County.

Bowen was taken into custody on Monday.

According to reports, neither parent had custody of the child.

A picture of Bowen has not been obtained at this time.