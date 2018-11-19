× Homeowner robbed by hired lawn care help, neighbors, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people hired to help a family with their lawn care is now behind bars after police say they were caught on camera stealing from them.

On Saturday, the homeowner called police after he noticed several items were missing from his North Perkins home. He said he immediately reviewed the surveillance video and discovered the culprits were Emily Briscoe and Kenneth Browning, two individuals he had hired to fix his yard.

What’s more the pair lived right next door, the victim told police.

Inside the home, officers said they located the victim’s Sony laptop, but the other items reportedly taken during the robbery were nowhere to be found.

While being questioned, Briscoe reportedly waived her rights and admitted to planning and carrying out the burglary with Browning.

Both were taken into custody on Sunday.