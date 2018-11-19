× Hire Live hosting job fair December 6

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hire Live will be hosting a job fair for those seeking work in the Mid-South.

The Career Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 6, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel. The business is located at 5069 Sanderlin Avenue.

Job opportunities include Inside Sales, Outside Sales, Account Executives, Retail Managers, Account Managers, Insurance Sales, Customer Service, Technical Sales, Sales Managers, Pharmaceutical Sales, Telesales, Sales Trainers, Merchandiser, Mortgage Brokers, Financial Planners, Route Sales, Retail Sales, Retail Management, Human Resources and more.

Those interested in attending should bring 10 to 15 copies of their resumes and dress business professional.